Advertisement

Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4