How construction is going on Eau Claire Transit’s transfer center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’ve driven in downtown Eau Claire, you’ve probably seen the progress on Eau Claire transit’s new transfer center.

The bus service had used the same building since 1985.

In the fall, it broke ground on a new center in that same location on Farwell Street.

The transit manager says so far, the project is right on track.

To build the new transfer center, it takes truckloads and truckloads of concrete.

Eau Claire Transit says that part of the project is almost halfway done.

This Wednesday there will be more truck traffic downtown as the project gets its fourth delivery of concrete.

Construction on the transfer center is expected to be complete by December. It likely won’t be used until spring due to the equipment that will be needed for the housing on top of the center.

Transit manager Thomas Wagener said it’ll be worth the wait.

“I would just have people start anticipating a new transfer center, and it will definitely change our environment for our passengers and people that want to use Eau Claire Transit,” Wagener said. “I’m hoping people will come out and try it out once it’s open.”

For that housing on top of the transfer center, the city said it’s been working with a builder for several months on developing a plan. It says it’s close to finalizing a development agreement with that company.

