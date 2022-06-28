La Crosse County implementing new mowing practices along state highways, boosts monarch habitats

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -People may notice some longer foliage, and colorful wings, as La Crosse County says they are implementing new mowing practices along state highways.

The longer foliage, La Crosse County says, can help boost monarch habitat.

According to a media release by La Crosse County, the longer foliage is a result of a new Wisconsin Department of Transportation program intended to “increase habitat enjoyed by monarchs along state highways.”

La Crosse County in their media release says the state program will “pause mowing along highways until October when the butterfly season is over. Previously, all mowing had to be completed by July 1.”

According to the media release by La Crosse County, Wis. DOT joined the Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances in 2022.

La Crosse County says the La Crosse County Highway Department manages “282 miles of county roads and 72 bridges, in addition to maintaining 162 miles of state highways.”

