Advertisement

La Crosse County implementing new mowing practices along state highways, boosts monarch habitats

La Crosse County in their media release says the state program will “pause mowing along...
La Crosse County in their media release says the state program will “pause mowing along highways until October when the butterfly season is over. Previously, all mowing had to be completed by July 1.”(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -People may notice some longer foliage, and colorful wings, as La Crosse County says they are implementing new mowing practices along state highways.

The longer foliage, La Crosse County says, can help boost monarch habitat.

According to a media release by La Crosse County, the longer foliage is a result of a new Wisconsin Department of Transportation program intended to “increase habitat enjoyed by monarchs along state highways.”

La Crosse County in their media release says the state program will “pause mowing along highways until October when the butterfly season is over. Previously, all mowing had to be completed by July 1.”

According to the media release by La Crosse County, Wis. DOT joined the Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances in 2022.

La Crosse County says the La Crosse County Highway Department manages “282 miles of county roads and 72 bridges, in addition to maintaining 162 miles of state highways.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
FILE
8 people, 2 dogs rescued from stranded boat on Mississippi River
Saturday night marked the end to the 35th Country Fest.
Country Fest attendees enjoy weekend
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

President Biden signs the Keep Kids Fed Act, providing free school lunch waivers for families...
Local school districts discuss the future of free meal programs
kkf act
Biden Signs Keep Kids Fed Act
Helping the Homeless at Houska Park
Helping the Homeless at Houska Park
Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or...
Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban