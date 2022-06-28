Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged after shooting another person during a road rage incident on May 7 in Eau Claire.

33-year-old Chee Thao of Chippewa Falls was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Circuit Court Monday.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that Thao shot at another person due to a traffic dispute on May 7. Officers said that they responded to the shooting, which happened near the intersection of North Hastings Way and Melby Street, at 12:30 p.m. May 7 and found a person who had been shot once. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. Thao reported the shooting to police and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail after remaining at the scene. Thao was released on a $1,000 cash bond on May 12 on conditions that he not possess guns or dangerous weapons, verbally or physically abuse anyone or contact the shooting victim or their residence, according to online court records.

Thao had an initial appearance in court Tuesday, according to online court records. If convicted of both charges, Thao faces maximum penalties of 22 and a half years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

MORE COVERAGE

Police: Man in custody after shooting another person over traffic dispute

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.