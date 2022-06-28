Advertisement

Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting

The 33-year-old man is accused of shooting and injuring another person on May 7.
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at another person in a road rage incident in Eau Claire.(Chippewa County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged after shooting another person during a road rage incident on May 7 in Eau Claire.

33-year-old Chee Thao of Chippewa Falls was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Chippewa County Circuit Court Monday.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that Thao shot at another person due to a traffic dispute on May 7. Officers said that they responded to the shooting, which happened near the intersection of North Hastings Way and Melby Street, at 12:30 p.m. May 7 and found a person who had been shot once. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. Thao reported the shooting to police and was taken to the Chippewa County Jail after remaining at the scene. Thao was released on a $1,000 cash bond on May 12 on conditions that he not possess guns or dangerous weapons, verbally or physically abuse anyone or contact the shooting victim or their residence, according to online court records.

Thao had an initial appearance in court Tuesday, according to online court records. If convicted of both charges, Thao faces maximum penalties of 22 and a half years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

MORE COVERAGE

Police: Man in custody after shooting another person over traffic dispute

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers announces a lawsuit to block Wisconsin's abortion law, on June 28, 2022.
Evers, Kaul file lawsuit to block Wisconsin’s abortion law
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/28/22)
Rosie the Rubbisher, Sir Crushalot lead in compactor name competition
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Days of Our Lives to air at 2 a.m. Wednesday