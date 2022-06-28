Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County.

Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000).

According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer received information that the Gilmanton Sportsmen’s Club had missing money from the clubs bank account.

The criminal complaint says the officer spoke to the club’s president who said that he and Killian are the two account holders for the club. The club’s president said that he recently checked the account balance on the club’s account and noticed that there was “about $28,000 to $30,000″ missing from the club’s account. The club’s president said that nobody had permission to take the money from the club’s account, and that there was a “number of cash withdraws” that were done and should not have been done.

The officer was able to review video footage showing Killian making the cash withdraws.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview Killian first said that he didn’t know where the missing money was. When Killian was shown the surveillance video still shot of him making a cash withdraw from the account, he then admitted that he had been stealing money from the club’s account since 2019. The detective asked Killian why he took the money and Killian said that he’s been “unemployed since 2019 and was using the money to pay bills.”

In the interview, Killian denied any trips, gambling problem, or drug addiction and said that he “only used the money to support his daily living habits.”

According to the criminal complaint, Killian admitted that he has taken around $28,000-$30,000 without permission from the club accounts.

Killian was taken to the Buffalo County jail. June 28, 2022 court records show a $7,500.00 signature bond is set for Killian

A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022.

