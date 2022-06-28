Wausau native crowned Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Miss Wisconsin was born and raised in Wausau.

Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned Miss Wisconsin on June 18. Her victory comes after years of participating in scholarship competitions and previously serving as Miss Madison, Miss Badgerland and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen.

“I went through and did a ton of Miss Wisconsin prep in February and March because I knew I would have finals and I would have a ton of stuff leading up to Miss Wisconsin,” Stanke explained. “And then, the pandemic happened. And Miss Wisconsin was delayed a year. And I was able to serve the community for two years because of that.”

Stanke began competing in scholarship competitions at age 14. Her passions that she shares with her audience while on stage are creating a cleaning environment and the tunes of her violin.

She began taking violin lessons at age 8. More than a decade of her lessons have been with Patrick Langer of the Wausau Conservatory of Music. He said watching Stanke grow as a violinist has been most enjoyable.

“The interesting thing I noticed about Grace, from the beginning, was I would show her something and she would instantly be able to change it at the time,” Langer explained. “When she started the pageants, her attention got much better, her focus got much better. She became more goal oriented.”

Stanke is the first woman from Wausau to win Miss Wisconsin. The Miss America Scholarship Competition will take place in December 2023. Stanke said she is grateful to represent Wausau and the entire state on a national level.

“The Miss America organization is an incredible organization,” Stanke said. “Its mission statement is ‘to prepare women for the world to prepare the world for great women.’ And that’s something that I’m excited to represent as someone who grew up in Wausau, that goes to show that I’m here to represent the community and the state of Wisconsin as a whole.”

