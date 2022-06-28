Wis. man recognized for alcohol awareness work

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wisconsin man is posthumously honored for his contribution to alcohol abuse and alcoholism prevention in the state.

Wayne Greenlee received the Harold Hughes award at the 2022 National Rural Institute on Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions being held at UW-Stout on Tuesday.

Greenlee, who passed away nine years ago, created the Indianhead Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in the early 1970′s. He kept the council alive by financing it out of his own pocket. The council, based in Polk County, served five counties in Wisconsin.

Wayne’s partner, Linda Lee, received the award Tuesday on his behalf .

“He’d be very humbled. He would. He wasn’t one to be standing out among the people or anything. They knew him as Wayne, as a general type of a person that, you know, could help,” Lee said.

Advocates say Greenlee’s work with the Indianhead Council has helped increase public awareness of alcohol and drug problems. This awareness led to Wisconsin passing a law that mandates counties provide services to those with alcohol or drug problems.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.