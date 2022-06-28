Advertisement

Wis. man recognized for alcohol awareness work

Wayne Greenlee received the Harold Hughes award at the 2022 National Rural Institute on...
Wayne Greenlee received the Harold Hughes award at the 2022 National Rural Institute on Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions being held at UW-Stout on Tuesday.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wisconsin man is posthumously honored for his contribution to alcohol abuse and alcoholism prevention in the state.

Wayne Greenlee received the Harold Hughes award at the 2022 National Rural Institute on Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions being held at UW-Stout on Tuesday.

Greenlee, who passed away nine years ago, created the Indianhead Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in the early 1970′s. He kept the council alive by financing it out of his own pocket. The council, based in Polk County, served five counties in Wisconsin.

Wayne’s partner, Linda Lee, received the award Tuesday on his behalf .

“He’d be very humbled. He would. He wasn’t one to be standing out among the people or anything. They knew him as Wayne, as a general type of a person that, you know, could help,” Lee said.

Advocates say Greenlee’s work with the Indianhead Council has helped increase public awareness of alcohol and drug problems. This awareness led to Wisconsin passing a law that mandates counties provide services to those with alcohol or drug problems.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/28/22)
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Court records show 49-year-old John Martin is ordered to serve a total of four years in prison...
Man in Eau Claire police pursuit that left officer hurt, squad damaged sentenced
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case