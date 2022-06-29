Advertisement

AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
(Anastasiia Stiahailo from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on breastfeeding.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life, but now also supports continued breastfeeding of age 2 and older.

The AAP says breastmilk provides significant health benefits to babies.

While breastfeeding may not be an option for everyone, any amount of breast milk is better than none, and the longer a baby is breastfed, the better, according to the AAP.

The group is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.

It’s urging policy change to address the persisting stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for mothers who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

This is the AAP’s first update to its breastfeeding guidance in ten years.

