Ban on public poultry showings lifted in time for fair season

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection lifted a ban on public poultry showings June 20, one month after declaring them unsafe because of avian flu. This comes just in time for the Wisconsin Valley Fair to welcome them back at the beginning of August.

“We just finished our registration. We have about 40 exhibitors and close to 400 poultry entries,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn.

Wyatt King is a member of the Peplin Pioneers 4-H club and raises Buff Brahma chickens for show. He said he’s looking forward to the chance to compete, but he’s scaling down a little this year.

“This year we’re not going to do as many birds as we normally do. I think I’m probably going to keep it down to four birds that I’m going to bring instead of the traditional, I like to go around 12 to 14 birds,” King said.

Langenhahn says they were dedicated to showcasing the animals for educational purposes even during the ban, whether that meant having stuffed examples, models and posters or even a virtual option for the competition.

“We have wonderful poultry superintendents who are really the people who run the department and they were making alternate plans for a show in case we would’ve had to cancel,” Langenhahn said.

The last reported case of avian flu in Wisconsin was May 20, and DATCP recommends a 30-day waiting period afterward to open up.

With the Fair just five weeks away, King is just happy not to miss another chance to showcase his hard work and the birds he loves.

“We did have that COVID year. That year I had a really good set of birds and I was like, ‘Man, this is really going to do well.’ Then we heard the avian flu was coming around and I was looking at some of my birds and I was like, ‘Man these birds look amazing!’” King said.

