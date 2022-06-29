Biking for the American Heart Association, group passes through Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A small group of bicyclists rode through the Eau Claire Tuesday on their way to La. to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

This is the 20th year for the biking event. This year, the riders are starting in Minn. before ending in La. The group started the trek after a college friend died at the age of 24 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Once Team 242 reaches La., they will have biked over 1900 miles.

“It especially hits me when I when I look at a United States map and kind of step back and think to myself like, oh, I started there on a bicycle and I finished there on a on a on a bicycle. And just this idea, this idea that, you know, it doesn’t seem possible to a lot of people, but you just you go and you do it,” Karl Poetzl with Team 242, said.

To date, Team 242 has raised $250,000 for the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.