Advertisement

Biking for the American Heart Association, group passes through Eau Claire area

This is the 20th year for the biking event.
This is the 20th year for the biking event.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A small group of bicyclists rode through the Eau Claire Tuesday on their way to La. to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

This is the 20th year for the biking event. This year, the riders are starting in Minn. before ending in La. The group started the trek after a college friend died at the age of 24 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Once Team 242 reaches La., they will have biked over 1900 miles.

“It especially hits me when I when I look at a United States map and kind of step back and think to myself like, oh, I started there on a bicycle and I finished there on a on a on a bicycle. And just this idea, this idea that, you know, it doesn’t seem possible to a lot of people, but you just you go and you do it,” Karl Poetzl with Team 242, said.

To date, Team 242 has raised $250,000 for the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Advanced heart valve procedure changes Coon Valley woman’s life
Tomah Born Learning Trail Gets Refresh
Tomah Born Learning Trail Gets Refresh (6/28/22)
Getting The COVID Vaccine For Young Children
Getting The COVID Vaccine For Young Children (6/28/22)
Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of 4th of July weekend