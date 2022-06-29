Advertisement

Celebrating the 4th of July with Veterans

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -America’s birthday is just around the corner, however, it’s important to remember that fireworks, loud noises, and large crowds can be hard to handle for veterans struggling with PTSD.

For the first time since the pandemic hit our area, the Eau Claire City Fireworks Show will return to Carson Park on Monday, July 4 at 10:00 p.m. following the Eau Claire Express Baseball game.

“For the first time since the pandemic hit the fireworks after the 4th of July game are back at Carson Park this year,” Eau Claire Express General Manager, Sammi Costello, said.

The firework show will also be honoring the 150th anniversary of the City of Eau Claire. Costello says her favorite part of the show is seeing the field flooded with people.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this place packed again, um you know everyone that is in attendance at the game gets to come onto the field early and pick their spot for the show and so once everyone is on the field, or settled into their seats we open up the gates and it’s a madhouse,” Costello said.

However, for veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“It’s a combination of things, it’s the noise, it’s large crowds, and veterans will not typically put themselves in situations like that,” Eau Claire County Veteran Services Benefits Specialist, Angela Deutschlander, said.

If you have a veteran in your life in your life it is important to ask them how they would like to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Talk to your veteran and find out what their triggers are, if you don’t already know, and don’t make them feel bad about it,” Deutschlander said.

She says it’s important to make sure you are supportive leading up to next week’s celebrations.

“It’s actually the leading up to the 4th of July,” Deutschlander said. “The anticipating the crowds, anticipating family gatherings, that usually stresses a person with PTSD out more so.”

Costello says the Eau Claire Express and the City Eau Claire made sure to give community members a heads up about the firework show.

“We made sure we let everyone know within a mile radius,” Costello said. “This year we sent out mailers, just to make everyone aware we do have fireworks on certain dates, ah we share it on all of our social media, our sponsors share it.”

You can watch the fireworks show live on WEAU Monday night after our newscast, or here on our website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks returns to court regarding court-ordered mental health evaluations
Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to challenge the 1849...
Gov. Evers and AG Kaul challenge Wisconsin abortion law
Gov. Tony Evers announces a lawsuit to block Wisconsin's abortion law, on June 28, 2022.
Evers, Kaul file lawsuit to block Wisconsin’s abortion law
Advanced heart valve procedure changes Coon Valley woman’s life