Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Board has passed a resolution to permanently close the Tilden Gun Range following legal action from Rooney Farms, which operates near the range.

Jake Rooney, a Chippewa Falls man, said in Feb. that he found several bullet holes from the range on his property. His family sought to have the range closed and were seeking damages.

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1, with demolition of the buildings by Sept. 1.

A spokesperson for Rooney Farms said in a statement that quotes, “We are pleased an agreement could be reached that will ensure safety for local landowners near the Tilden Gun Range and citizens of the county who travel the public road nearby.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.