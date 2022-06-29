Advertisement

Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1, with demolition of the buildings by Sept. 1.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Board has passed a resolution to permanently close the Tilden Gun Range following legal action from Rooney Farms, which operates near the range.

Jake Rooney, a Chippewa Falls man, said in Feb. that he found several bullet holes from the range on his property. His family sought to have the range closed and were seeking damages.

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1, with demolition of the buildings by Sept. 1.

A spokesperson for Rooney Farms said in a statement that quotes, “We are pleased an agreement could be reached that will ensure safety for local landowners near the Tilden Gun Range and citizens of the county who travel the public road nearby.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train...
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed

Latest News

Court records show 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is ordered to serve life in prison without parole.
Tomah man sentenced in connection to homicide of 3-year-old child
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Veterans Fest
"Veterans Fest" (6/29/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/29/22)