Court: Boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 should be tried in adult court.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 should be tried in adult court. The court, on a 4-3 decision released Wednesday, said a Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge was wrong in denying prosecutors’ request to waive the teen, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to adult court. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote that there was no reasonable basis for denying the state’s waiver petition. Prosecutors say the teen opened fire at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.

