Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau in Wisconsin

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus or in ICU rooms across the state has held steady this week, remaining nearly unchanged from the previous week.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health Services indicated that the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 422. This is an increase of eight patients from the previous week.

While that number ticked up slightly, the number of patients in Wisconsin ICUs decreased by a smaller margin. The new rolling average for the number of ICU patients dropped to 49 Wednesday, just five fewer than the previous week.

The number of ICU patients in Wisconsin hospitals accounts for more than 11% of the overall number of patients hospitalized.

Every Wisconsin region is at “no significant change” Wednesday for the trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalization growth, a difference from last week when the Fox Valley area showed signs of growing hospitalization numbers.

DHS also confirmed 1,787 new cases on Wednesday, moving the seven-day rolling average up to 1,393. There have been 1,517,875 COVID-19 cases in all.

The health system added 10 new COVID-19 deaths to its system Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the start of the pandemic up to 13,131. The new deaths added Wednesday bring the new seven-day rolling average up to three.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

Potential referendum
Potential Eau Claire Referendum
La Crosse fireworks
La Crosse working to limit the use of illegal fireworks
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/29/22)
Caleb Rappl
Green Alert issued for veteran at risk missing from Viroqua