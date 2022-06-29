Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council members discuss potential referendum

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire voters may be asking voters to increase their property taxes.

City council members discussed a potential referendum at Tuesday’s work session. They were unanimous in their support for some sort of ballot question but nothing is set in stone yet. It would go on the November ballot.

They said it’d help pay for city needs including police, fire, public works, parks and more.

“What we’re dealing really is not manageable, it’s untenable,” Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said.

She is talking about the city’s ability to provide basic services at the level people have come to expect.

“Parks have grown, miles of city streets, miles of recreation trails have all increased enormously,” she said.

That growth is not spreading to the city’s budget or staffing levels.

Christopherson said some departments haven’t created new positions in nearly 25 years.

Council President Terry Weld said they’ve been getting by but being creative with the budget will no longer suffice.

“That’s what it comes down to is, you know, what will we have to stop and what services will we have to discontinue and what will we have to say no to,” he said.

Weld added each year the council has tried to bring the budget as tight as it can.

He also said while there’s no official number for the referendum, the city likely needs to raise an additional $1.3 million to $1.7 million each year.

He added further complicating matters, the city is limited in how it can raise that money without a referendum.

The city can only raise property taxes on its own based on how much new construction there was last year, meaning new business or housing developments.

That alone isn’t enough.

“That allows us to, you know, continue to just keep up with cost of living for our staff and benefits, but it doesn’t allow us any opportunity to add,” Weld said.

City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said the increase would be only on property taxes. The city does not have its own sales or income tax.

Weld said council members will likely vote on the referendum at the July 12 meeting.

He also said the city needs the referendum money because it’s so limited in how it raise revenue for its operation budget. Cities have more flexibility to raise money for construction projects like the new library or transit center since it can borrow for that type of spending.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire
UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board member to stay
Illegal fireworks
Preventing the Use of Illegal Fireworks