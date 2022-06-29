Advertisement

Green Alert issued for veteran at risk missing from Viroqua

Caleb Rappl
Caleb Rappl(COURTESY: VIROQUA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Green Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Caleb Rappl.

According to the Green Alert issued from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Rappl is a veteran and believed to be at risk.

The Green Alert says Rappl is 5′10′' 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rappl was last seen at his home on June 28, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. in Viroqua. His whereabouts are not known.

Rappl is believed to be driving his 2016 Toyota Tacoma, gray in color. The vehicle has a Wis. license plate of RZ6781, and sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window of “111.”

The Green Alert says to use caution and if you see Rappl to call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a...
Court: Boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult