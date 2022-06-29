Green Alert issued for veteran at risk missing from Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Green Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Caleb Rappl.

According to the Green Alert issued from the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Rappl is a veteran and believed to be at risk.

The Green Alert says Rappl is 5′10′' 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rappl was last seen at his home on June 28, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. in Viroqua. His whereabouts are not known.

Rappl is believed to be driving his 2016 Toyota Tacoma, gray in color. The vehicle has a Wis. license plate of RZ6781, and sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window of “111.”

The Green Alert says to use caution and if you see Rappl to call your local law enforcement agency.

