Advertisement

Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan believed to be a 2013 BMW 5 Series.
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan believed to be a 2013 BMW 5 Series.(Menomonie Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding more information about an attempted break-in at a car dealership in Menomonie.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Menomonie Police Department said that officers arrived to a car dealership on June 15 after receiving an alarm from the business. Officers found a showroom door damaged. After reviewing security video, officers said that a four-door black sedan drove around the building before backing into the door. No one got out of the sedan. After the alarm went off, the vehicle left the business. The vehicle appears to be a 2013 BMW 5 Series.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle may have been trying to get into the dealership to get the keys to expensive vehicles parked in the dealership’s lot by the roadway. Police also noted in the post that there have been similar incidents in other locations in the Menomonie area.

If you have any information about the attempted break-in, you can call 715-232-1283 and reference case M22-01363. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Dunn County Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

Caleb Rappl
Green Alert issued for veteran at risk missing from Viroqua
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a...
Court: Boy accused in mall shooting should be tried as adult