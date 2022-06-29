Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding more information about an attempted break-in at a car dealership in Menomonie.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Menomonie Police Department said that officers arrived to a car dealership on June 15 after receiving an alarm from the business. Officers found a showroom door damaged. After reviewing security video, officers said that a four-door black sedan drove around the building before backing into the door. No one got out of the sedan. After the alarm went off, the vehicle left the business. The vehicle appears to be a 2013 BMW 5 Series.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle may have been trying to get into the dealership to get the keys to expensive vehicles parked in the dealership’s lot by the roadway. Police also noted in the post that there have been similar incidents in other locations in the Menomonie area.

If you have any information about the attempted break-in, you can call 715-232-1283 and reference case M22-01363. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Dunn County Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.