Tomah man sentenced in connection to homicide of 3-year-old child

Court records show 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is ordered to serve life in prison without parole.
Court records show 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is ordered to serve life in prison without parole.(COURTESY: TOMAH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Samantha Nitz and WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -A Tomah man found guilty of beating a 3-year-old child to death in Tomah, Wis. in 2019 is sentenced.

Court records show 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is ordered to serve life in prison without parole.

According to a 2019 media release by the Tomah Police Department, on May 3 of 2019 at 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department received a report of a medical emergency at a home on Jodi Circle in the City of Tomah.

The media release said officers from the Tomah Police Department along with members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the home and began life-saving measures on a 3-year-old child. The child was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life-saving measures were performed. Despite efforts by emergency personnel, the child died. An investigation began. The child was identified as Kyson Rice.

On May 4 of 2019, a forensic autopsy was performed by the UW Madison Dept. of Pathology. The autopsy determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death. The preliminary investigation was that the child died from child abuse. Anderson was identified as a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

