Advertisement

UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for 4th of July weekend, UW Health officials are offering advice to families to stay safe around the dangers of fireworks.

UW experts recommend giving children glow sticks instead of sparklers that can cause serious burns, although a designated adult should be supervising kids to make sure they are keeping a safe distance away from fireworks.

In fact, UW Health advises to stay away from fireworks altogether, and leave the shows and injury-risk to the professionals.

“Firework fuses tend to be pretty short and they burn pretty quickly but this doesn’t seem to stop some people from lighting one while still holding onto it and unfortunately just about any firework that detonates in the hand is going to pack enough energy to cause some damage” said UW Health Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Greg Rebella.

Finally, experts recommend bringing earplugs or sound cancelling headphones to any firework shows for children to make the noise more tolerable.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally