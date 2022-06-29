NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Second Annual Veterans Fest will be held Saturday, July 9 from noon-5 p.m. at Strike Time Lanes in Neillsville.

The musical event is a fundraiser that features Tim Foust & Austin Brown from country vocal band Home Free.

Other bands include Rosewater, Jeffrey East and Heatbox.

All proceeds will be donated to Every Third Saturday (ETS), a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, Min. providing services and support for veterans and their families.

