When and where children under 5 can get the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This photo shows a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE – This photo shows a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Gov. Tom Wolf/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The FDA and CDC recently gave emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines for young children. Last week they began to rollout the two dose Moderna and 3 dose Pfizer BioNTech vaccines.

Since the start of the the pandemic, more than 1,400 children 5 and younger have had a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County.

The health department estimates with these vaccines approved, 5,000 children can now get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to young children. Right now it will only be offering the Moderna shot.

To get your children vaccinated, the health department recommends contacting your health care provider. Many won’t be offering shots until after this weekend. Prevea Health says it will begin vaccinating young children on July 6.

In addition to helping protect against serious illness and hospitalization, the health department said fully vaccinated children who come in contact with someone with COVID-19 shouldn’t have to stay home.

“We do want them to know that they won’t have to quarantine in that day care setting, and it is safe and effective for them as well,” said Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “It also helps prevent against long COVID, and getting those symptoms well after the virus has gone through their system.”

In the first few days the vaccines have been available in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services said more than 1,400 children already have gotten their first doses.

For those looking to get vaccinated in Eau Claire County, the health department does offer the vaccine at its weekly vaccine clinics on Tuesdays. It recommends making appointment in advance, but will accept walk ins.

To find other places to get vaccinated, you can visit vaccines.gov.

