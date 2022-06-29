Advertisement

Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people likely intend to hit the trails over 4th of July weekend.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to “think smart before they start” and follow best safety practices.

According to the Wis. DNR, eight off-highway vehicle fatalities have been recorded this year.

The Wis. DNR suggests these tips for a “safe ride”:

  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
  • Wear a seat belt and a Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet.
  • In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
  • Keep your speed in check for the terrain, visibility conditions and your experience.
  • Remember that some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for ATV/UTVs. Be careful while traversing hills or uneven terrain.
  • Know before you go. (You can review all ATV/UTV laws here).

A list of safety educational classes is available here. More information on ATV and UTV recreation in the state is available here.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DNR here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Pizza Del Re, which has been closed since September 2021, is targeting a reopening of late...
New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening
Film titled "What was Uniroyal" debuts, highlighting the impact of the Uniroyal Tire Plant on...
Uniroyal Tire Plant closure, 30 years later
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

FILE – This photo shows a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.
When and where children under 5 can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks returns to court regarding court-ordered mental health evaluations
For veterans 4th of July Celebrations can be triggering if they struggle with Post Traumatic...
Celebrating the 4th of July with Veterans
Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to challenge the 1849...
Gov. Evers and AG Kaul challenge Wisconsin abortion law