Wisconsin legislation to prevent backlog of untested sexual assault kits set to go into effect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation aimed at preventing a backlog of future untested kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault in Wisconsin will go into effect at the end of the week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that this legislation, 2021 Wisconsin Act 116, will go into effect on Friday to ensure these kits are collected and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Labs quickly and efficiently.

Kaul noted that prior to this legislation, there was no clear statutory procedure for collecting, processing and retaining sexual assault kits. This resulted in thousands of kits not being submitted for analysis until recently.

“Testing sexual assault kits can lead to the identification of violent criminals, helping to get justice for survivors and making our communities safer,” Kaul said. “This law will help ensure that Wisconsin never has another backlog of untested sexual assault kits.”

When health care providers collect evidence for a sexual assault kit, the survivor will have the choice to report it to law enforcement or not to. If they choose not to, the health care worker will send the kit to Wisconsin crime laboratories for storage within 72 hours. Kaul explained that the crime lab will then store the kit for 10 years or until the survivor decides to report it.

If a survivor does choose to report it, the DOJ explained that the health care worker will tell officials within 24 hours after collecting the kit. Law enforcement will then have 72 hours to collect the kit from health care workers and 14 days to send it to state crime labs.

Attorney General Kaul announced in May that a statewide system used to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault went live.

