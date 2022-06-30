2 hurt after crash in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in Wood County Wednesday evening.

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway GG in the Township of Port Edwards.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department in their media release says investigation indicates a sport utility vehicle failed to yield the right of way from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173, causing the SUV to crash into a straight truck traveling northbound on Highway 173. The driver of the SUV was taken by Life Link Helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center for injuries suffered. The driver of the straight truck was treated at the scene and released.

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown. The crash is under investigation.

Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Department were the Nekoosa Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance Service, Nekoosa Fire Department, Port Edwards Township First Responders, Wood County Rescue, Nieman’s Tow Service, and Life Link lll.

