Bob Johnson retires as North High School baseball coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High School baseball coach Bob Johnson is retiring, according to a release from the Eau Claire Area School District.

Johnson, who has a career coaching record of 307-79, including WIAA state championships in 2011 and 2019, was the head coach of the Huskies for 17 years.

Johnson has been in coaching for 28 years, including nine years as an assistant at Memorial High School before taking over the top job at North. Johnson has also been an assistant football coach at both of Eau Claire’s high schools and is an elementary physical education teacher at Locus Lane Elementary School.

Johnson, who has been teaching for 30 years, will continue to be a teacher at Locust Lane.

In a release, North High School Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner said that the athletic department and community appreciates Johnson’s commitment to student athletes.

“In his time as head coach, he has built one of the best baseball programs in the state,” Pernsteiner said in a release. “He has been a leader within the North athletic department as a whole and his positive impact on our students and programs will be missed.”

Under Johnson’s leadership, the Huskies made the WIAA State Tournament field eight times, including this past season as well as the championship years in 2011 and 2019. North won the Big Rivers Conference crown nine of his 17 years at the helm, earning District 1 Coach of the Year five times, most recently in 2019. The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association named Johnson the Coach of the Year in 2011.

As a teacher, Johnson earned a Golden Apple Award from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation in February.

The Eau Claire Area School District has open positions for both of its head coaching positions in baseball after Dan Roehl stepped down at Memorial after six years heading up the program, including an appearance at state in 2021.

ECASD is also looking for head coaches for boy’s golf, wrestling, boy’s swimming and diving, and cheer at Memorial, as well as boy’s soccer, girl’s tennis, girl’s diving, and volleyball at North, according to open job positions listed on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network.

