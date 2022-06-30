Advertisement

CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum

Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the book.(WEAU/Maria Blough)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of 2022 a parent petitioned the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to remove a book from its schools.

That book is Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton.

The woman who filed the petition appealed that decision and the school board met June 29, 2022 for discussion. The board voted 5-2 to require that the book, Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe, not be part of the curriculum in any classes as optional reading for students without parental consent.

Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the book.

