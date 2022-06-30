Advertisement

Coulee Region Humane Society asking people not to paint turtles

Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t...
Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good.(COURTESY: Kathy KasaKaitas)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild.

CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good. They say the shell of a turtle is a living part of its body, which means covering it with paint can block vitamin-packed rays of light from reaching the shell.

A brightly painted turtle would also stick out in its natural habitat, making it easier prey.

