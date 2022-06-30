Advertisement

Fireworks safety tips ahead of July 4 weekend

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A July 4 holiday staple can be dangerous if used incorrectly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates around 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms in 2021 due to fireworks injuries. However, there are ways to use them safely.

“Make sure you know your surroundings, be sober when you’re shooting them off and if you’re going to shoot cakes, like the multi aerial shots, then you should secure them down onto a flat surface somehow, and when you’re shooting mortars make sure you secure tube down to a piece of plywood or anything like that,” Fireworks Liquidators Operations Manager Cody Junker said.

“Have a garden hose or something like available to you to put out a fire or a hot spot that would occur, even with things as simple as sparklers. Never have children in the immediate area of fireworks that are being set off and never have pets in the immediate area,” Eau Claire Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said.

Bertrang said it’s best to leave firework shooting to the professionals. Through the years he’s seen many burns, some fires and people losing their fingers because they weren’t careful.

However, people who do choose to light them must do it responsibly.

“We don’t want to see any negativity from the 4th of July fireworks, either on the 4th of July or any day surrounding it,” Bertrang said. “We don’t want to see fires occur, we don’t want to see injuries as a result of fireworks so we ask that people in our community and people visiting our community be good partners with us for safety.”

“Fireworks are an explosive so, yeah, they are fun to use, fun to play with, fun to enjoy and watch but also you have to show them respect too and be careful,” Junker said.

Bertrang said one of the most common injuries comes from sparkers because, while the look safe, they burn very hot.

He also reminds people to check local laws regarding fireworks. In Eau Claire, only fireworks that stay on the ground are legal to use.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

Latest News

37 Recruits Join Wisconsin State Patrol
37 Recruits Join Wisconsin State Patrol (6/30/22)
UW-Eau Claire Controversy Over Multicultural Affairs
UW-Eau Claire Controversy Over Multicultural Affairs (6/30/22)
REPORT: Bucks re-sign Bobby Portis, sign G Joe Ingles
Workshop On Opioid Crisis
Workshop On Opioid Crisis (6/30/22)