Fireworks safety tips ahead of July 4 weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A July 4 holiday staple can be dangerous if used incorrectly.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates around 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms in 2021 due to fireworks injuries. However, there are ways to use them safely.

“Make sure you know your surroundings, be sober when you’re shooting them off and if you’re going to shoot cakes, like the multi aerial shots, then you should secure them down onto a flat surface somehow, and when you’re shooting mortars make sure you secure tube down to a piece of plywood or anything like that,” Fireworks Liquidators Operations Manager Cody Junker said.

“Have a garden hose or something like available to you to put out a fire or a hot spot that would occur, even with things as simple as sparklers. Never have children in the immediate area of fireworks that are being set off and never have pets in the immediate area,” Eau Claire Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said.

Bertrang said it’s best to leave firework shooting to the professionals. Through the years he’s seen many burns, some fires and people losing their fingers because they weren’t careful.

However, people who do choose to light them must do it responsibly.

“We don’t want to see any negativity from the 4th of July fireworks, either on the 4th of July or any day surrounding it,” Bertrang said. “We don’t want to see fires occur, we don’t want to see injuries as a result of fireworks so we ask that people in our community and people visiting our community be good partners with us for safety.”

“Fireworks are an explosive so, yeah, they are fun to use, fun to play with, fun to enjoy and watch but also you have to show them respect too and be careful,” Junker said.

Bertrang said one of the most common injuries comes from sparkers because, while the look safe, they burn very hot.

He also reminds people to check local laws regarding fireworks. In Eau Claire, only fireworks that stay on the ground are legal to use.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.