Advertisement

Keeping pets safe this holiday weekend

Some pets may get scared by the loud noises of the Fourth of July.
Some pets may get scared by the loud noises of the Fourth of July.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -Many cities and community members will be ringing in the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and other devices that make loud noises. Those can scare pets causing them to run away.

The ASPCA said loud noises such as fireworks are the reason nearly 1 in 5 pets is reported missing.

While we enjoy the lights and the sounds of a Fourth of July celebration, dogs and cats may not.

“Animals get spooked,” said Kristen Gregerson, the adoption coordinator with the Buffalo County Humane Association. “They run away. Even the calmest animal can get spooked and run away, so they end up in the animal shelters, so it’s a busy time trying to match everybody back together.”

To prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, Gregerson said the first step to keeping your pet safe is to keep them calm. To do that, she recommends keeping them indoors, closing the curtains and putting on some music to block out the sound.

Another tip: “Take them out and exercise them earlier in the day, so that they are tired and ready to take a nap,” Gregerson said. “If you are having a party, just kind of in general, make sure you keep your pets away from toxins and fire, so don’t let them near the grill. Don’t let them near your beer and watch out for sparklers and other things.”

Before the celebrations begin, Gregerson said you should have a current photo of your pet, just in case. She also said make sure your dog has your phone number on the collar tag. Her biggest recommendation: get your pet microchipped.

“Collars get lost, tags come off, a microchip is permanently implanted,” Gregerson said. “They’ll go to the vet’s office. They’ll go to the shelter. We’ll scan them. We get their ID number. We call the company. We get your number, and you’re reunited.”

If your pet is already microchipped, Gregerson said make sure the chip is registered and your contact information is up-to-date.

If your pet isn’t microchipped, there is still time.

The Buffalo County Humane Association is hosting a microchipping clinic this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There is a suggested $15 donation. It does recommend you pre-register for the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona hosted a dog show, and the seniors living there...
Senior living facility in Altoona hosts dog show
Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire
The Eau Claire City Hall entrance.
Eau Claire City Council members discuss potential referendum
UW Health Experts offer firework safety advice for families