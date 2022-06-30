Keeping pets safe this holiday weekend

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -Many cities and community members will be ringing in the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and other devices that make loud noises. Those can scare pets causing them to run away.

The ASPCA said loud noises such as fireworks are the reason nearly 1 in 5 pets is reported missing.

While we enjoy the lights and the sounds of a Fourth of July celebration, dogs and cats may not.

“Animals get spooked,” said Kristen Gregerson, the adoption coordinator with the Buffalo County Humane Association. “They run away. Even the calmest animal can get spooked and run away, so they end up in the animal shelters, so it’s a busy time trying to match everybody back together.”

To prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, Gregerson said the first step to keeping your pet safe is to keep them calm. To do that, she recommends keeping them indoors, closing the curtains and putting on some music to block out the sound.

Another tip: “Take them out and exercise them earlier in the day, so that they are tired and ready to take a nap,” Gregerson said. “If you are having a party, just kind of in general, make sure you keep your pets away from toxins and fire, so don’t let them near the grill. Don’t let them near your beer and watch out for sparklers and other things.”

Before the celebrations begin, Gregerson said you should have a current photo of your pet, just in case. She also said make sure your dog has your phone number on the collar tag. Her biggest recommendation: get your pet microchipped.

“Collars get lost, tags come off, a microchip is permanently implanted,” Gregerson said. “They’ll go to the vet’s office. They’ll go to the shelter. We’ll scan them. We get their ID number. We call the company. We get your number, and you’re reunited.”

If your pet is already microchipped, Gregerson said make sure the chip is registered and your contact information is up-to-date.

If your pet isn’t microchipped, there is still time.

The Buffalo County Humane Association is hosting a microchipping clinic this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There is a suggested $15 donation. It does recommend you pre-register for the event.

