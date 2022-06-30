Advertisement

Landmark Conservancy buys land from Xcel Energy, hosts celebration

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Landmark Conservancy hosted a celebration near its newly purchased land Wednesday.

The group bought 364 acres of land from Xcel Energy in Mondovi so it will never be developed. Landmark Conservancy says this has been a seven-year negotiation process before an agreement was made in Dec.

The land will be open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

“Obviously we can’t protect it all. You know, not every acre is available for acquisition and is necessarily suitable for public access. So what we’re really looking at at Landmark Conservancy is trying to find the best of the best,” Rick Remington, Conservation Director with Landmark Conservancy, said.

The land is already open for public access. More trails could be coming in the future.

More information can be found on Landmark Conservancy’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
The 16th hole at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship coming to Wisconsin
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested in May after allegedly shooting at...
Man charged in Eau Claire road rage shooting
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

Pets this weekend
Keeping Pets Safe This Holiday Weekend
Some pets may get scared by the loud noises of the Fourth of July.
Keeping pets safe this holiday weekend
The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona hosted a dog show, and the seniors living there...
Senior living facility in Altoona hosts dog show
Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire