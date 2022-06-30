Landmark Conservancy buys land from Xcel Energy, hosts celebration

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Landmark Conservancy hosted a celebration near its newly purchased land Wednesday.

The group bought 364 acres of land from Xcel Energy in Mondovi so it will never be developed. Landmark Conservancy says this has been a seven-year negotiation process before an agreement was made in Dec.

The land will be open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

“Obviously we can’t protect it all. You know, not every acre is available for acquisition and is necessarily suitable for public access. So what we’re really looking at at Landmark Conservancy is trying to find the best of the best,” Rick Remington, Conservation Director with Landmark Conservancy, said.

The land is already open for public access. More trails could be coming in the future.

More information can be found on Landmark Conservancy’s website.

