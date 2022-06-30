No parole possible for Tomah man who fatally beat toddler

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Tomah man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the beating death of a 3-year-old child.

In handing down the sentence Wednesday, a judge in Monroe County decided Marcus Anderson, 37, will never be eligible for parole in the death of Kyson Rice on May 3, 2019.

Judge Mark Goodman said the boy's death was an “extremely vicious" homicide.

“Mr. Anderson, the blood of Kyson Rice will never, never come off your hands,” Goodman said. “That’s what i want you to think about everyday you sit in prison feeling sorry for yourself knowing that you will never walk free again.”

Anderson was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse, WXOW-TV reports.

The boy's mother, Jessica Rice, and Anderson were living together in Tomah prior to Kyson’s death with Rice holding a full-time job and Anderson assuming primary daycare responsibilities.

“You had no right to take (Kyson) away in such a cruel way,” she said.

Rice said Kyson’s death has left her distrustful of people.

According to authorities, preliminary information from an autopsy done determined that “the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death.”