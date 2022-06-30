Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available.

Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick Springfield, Hairball, Chris Janson, Neal McCoy, Charlie Berens, and Kids from Wisconsin

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.