Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Northern Wisconsin State Fair(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available.

Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick Springfield, Hairball, Chris Janson, Neal McCoy, Charlie Berens, and Kids from Wisconsin

Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership
According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer received information that the...
Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

Latest News

Veterans Fest will be held July 9, 2022 at Strike Time Lanes in Neillsville
Veterans Fest
RITA STEWART
STEVE SMITH
KRISTI STRAUCH