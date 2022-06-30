REPORT: Bucks re-sign Bobby Portis, sign G Joe Ingles

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks have made a myriad of signings as NBA free agency opens up, including re-signing Bobby Portis to a four-year, $49 million contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

The Bucks are also signing free agent guard Joe Ingles, his wife Renae confirmed via Twitter, while re-signing Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Bobby Portis re-signs with the team after declining his option on Wednesday. The Bucks had first rights to offer Portis a contract. Portis has averaged 13.1 points per game in two seasons with the Bucks, while averaging a career-high 9.1 rebounds per game in the 2021-2022 season.

Joe Ingles signs a one-year deal with the Bucks after spending the last eight seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. Ingles has averaged 8.6 points per game in his career, shooting 40% from beyond the three-point line in his career, which is 24th-best in NBA history.

Wesley Matthews reportedly agreed to a one-year contract to return to Milwaukee, Shams Charania is reporting. The guard rejoined the Bucks in December of last season, averaging 5.1 points per game while providing stout defense in his 49 regular season games. He started 12 playoff games during their playoff run.

Charania also reporting Jevon Carter signed a two-year contract to return to Milwaukee. Carter joined the Bucks shortly after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets in February of last season, averaging 15.6 pointers per game, a career-high. He shot 50% from three-point range, also a career-high.

