Senior living facility in Altoona hosts dog show

The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona hosted a dog show, and the seniors living there served as the judges.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Sometimes you just need to see some cute dogs, and some people at a senior care facility got to do just that Wednesday.

Friends and family members of the residents brought their furry friends to The Classic for a fun walk around the yard. The dogs were announced one at a time to be judged for the “Best in Show” award.

One staff member says having dogs visit brightens everyone’s day.

“Dogs are just the best. I mean, they just, the affect they have on people is just so wonderful, so therapeutic and you know, the more dogs the merrier I always say,” Rachel Schmidt, Life Enrichment Supervisor, said.

The “Best in Show” award went to George the St. Bernard. For his prize, George got to pick out a well-deserved treat.

