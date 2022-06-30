Senior living facility in Altoona hosts dog show

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Sometimes you just need to see some cute dogs, and some people at a senior care facility got to do just that Wednesday.

The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona hosted a dog show, and the seniors living there served as the judges.

Friends and family members of the residents brought their furry friends to The Classic for a fun walk around the yard. The dogs were announced one at a time to be judged for the “Best in Show” award.

One staff member says having dogs visit brightens everyone’s day.

“Dogs are just the best. I mean, they just, the affect they have on people is just so wonderful, so therapeutic and you know, the more dogs the merrier I always say,” Rachel Schmidt, Life Enrichment Supervisor, said.

The “Best in Show” award went to George the St. Bernard. For his prize, George got to pick out a well-deserved treat.

