Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire professors and chancellors are clashing over the merging of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings.

UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Student Affairs, Olga Diaz, says she found out about a letter signed by 125 UWEC professors this morning. She says the letter criticizes the direction she is taking with multicultural affairs at the university.

Vice Chancellor Diaz has just reached a year in her position at UWEC. After a few months in her new role, she says she decided to merge the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings after meeting with the directors of both programs. She says she hoped to lessen the workload on staff in both departments through the merge.

However, she says the letter criticizes her for trying to eliminate the Office of Multicultural Affairs, among other things. Diaz says this tension is a result of miscommunications.

“The letter claims that maybe people didn’t feel heard, or weren’t incorporated, " Diaz said. “I would have to push back a little and say they didn’t get everything they wanted, but there are elements of change we’ve invested and can demonstrate our timeline of the way this work has rolled out.”

Diaz says she would have liked to have the chance to speak with some of the professors who signed the letter before it was taken to a more public platform.

WEAU reached out to some of the professors who signed the letter and UWEC’s Chancellor Schmidt, but did not receive a response.

Diaz says she would like to see more communication within the institution.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership

Latest News

Workshop On Opioid Crisis
Workshop On Opioid Crisis (6/30/22)
Fireworks Safety Tips
Fireworks Safety Tips (6/30/22)
Wisconsin State Patrol graduation
Wisconsin State Patrol graduates 67th Recruit Class
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention...
Eau Claire workshop on opioid crisis July 11