WAGNER TAILS: Chata and Missy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Play, eat treats, repeat. Chata came from Texas to find her forever home in Wisconsin.

She’s available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. This three-year-old loves people, but can be selective with other animals and likely needs to be the only pet in the home.

Staff members at CHA say it would be good for Chata to take training classes with her new pet parent as a way to bond. Chata is looking for a home where she’ll get lots of playtime. She especially loves fetch and just running around before its time to sit on the couch and cuddle.

Click HERE for the online application. You can also email for more information.

Missy is going through a tough transition. She first arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association as a stray in 20-19. She was adopted and was a pampered princess in her home until her pet parent passed away several weeks ago.

Family members tried giving Missy a home, but she wasn’t happy with all the activity, and the decision was made to ask BCHA to help her find another home where she could be happier.

Missy loves attention, especially a good head scratch. While being back at BCHA, she’s been exploring the many uses of the circle track scratcher. This five-year-old is just is looking for a home where she can once again be a pampered princess. Click HERE for the adoption application.

