Advertisement

Wis. DOJ announces $65,000 settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is...
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is requiring Emerald Sky Dairy to pay $65,000 to resolve violations in Nov. of 2019 related to a manure discharge into a creek near Emerald, Wis.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is announcing a settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy, LLC.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is requiring Emerald Sky Dairy to pay $65,000 to resolve violations in Nov. of 2019 related to a manure discharge into a creek near Emerald, Wis.

The media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice says the settlement was approved by the St. Croix County Circuit Court on June 7, 2022.

“Polluting our water negatively impacts water quality and wildlife, “Attorney General, Josh Kaul, said. “CAFOs must ensure that manure runoff doesn’t unlawfully end up in Wisconsin waterways.”

According to the media release by the Wis. DOJ, the state alleged that Emerald Sky Dairy “improperly land applied manure on an agricultural field near the dairy’s concentrated animal feeding operation on Nov. 20, 2019.”

The agreement requires Emerald Sky Dairy to pay $65,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs, and attorney fees.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DOJ here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership
According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer received information that the...
Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

Latest News

Bob Johnson is stepping down after 17 years as the head coach of Eau Claire North's baseball...
Bob Johnson retires as North High School baseball coach
Skywarn 13 Weather - 6/30/22
Skywarn 13 Weather - 6/30/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 6/30/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 6/30/22
Wagner Tails
WAGNER TAILS: Chata and Missy