Wis. DOJ announces $65,000 settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice is announcing a settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy, LLC.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is requiring Emerald Sky Dairy to pay $65,000 to resolve violations in Nov. of 2019 related to a manure discharge into a creek near Emerald, Wis.

The media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice says the settlement was approved by the St. Croix County Circuit Court on June 7, 2022.

“Polluting our water negatively impacts water quality and wildlife, “Attorney General, Josh Kaul, said. “CAFOs must ensure that manure runoff doesn’t unlawfully end up in Wisconsin waterways.”

According to the media release by the Wis. DOJ, the state alleged that Emerald Sky Dairy “improperly land applied manure on an agricultural field near the dairy’s concentrated animal feeding operation on Nov. 20, 2019.”

The agreement requires Emerald Sky Dairy to pay $65,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs, and attorney fees.

You can view the full media release by the Wis. DOJ here.

