Advertisement

Wisconsin court bats down challenge to Kohler golf course

Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that a conservation group can’t...
Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that a conservation group can’t challenge an agency’s decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that a conservation group can’t challenge an agency’s decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan. Opponents said the ruling will make it much harder for the public to challenge decisions of state agencies. The court’s 4-3 ruling said that the Friends of the Black River Forest can’t challenge the Department of Natural Resources policy board’s 2014 decision to hand Kohler Co. 5 acres of Kohler-Andrae State Park and a 2-acre easement. The land is to be used for a golf course in Sheboygan County north of Milwaukee and about 10 miles from Kohler’s headquarters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
35-year-old Amanda Eyman was sentenced for an amended charge of child neglect Tuesday in Barron...
Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Menomonie Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for the driver of a black sedan...
Police seeking information on attempted break-in at Menomonie dealership
According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer received information that the...
Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

Latest News

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m....
2 hurt after crash in Wood County
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is...
Wis. DOJ announces $65,000 settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy
Bob Johnson is stepping down after 17 years as the head coach of Eau Claire North's baseball...
Bob Johnson retires as North High School baseball coach
Skywarn 13 Weather - 6/30/22
Skywarn 13 Weather - 6/30/22