Wisconsin DNR recommends against fireworks use in state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that fireworks are prohibited on DNR-managed lands.

These restricted areas include state parks, forests and state-owned public hunting and fishing areas, according to Wisconsin DNR.

In Wisconsin, fireworks are also regulated and in order to legally use them, patrons must obtain a permit, depending on the type of firework that is being used. It is recommended to check with local officials before purchasing.

Wisconsin DNR states that most wildfires caused by fireworks occur during the weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July as well as during periods of extended drought. They caution citizens to be careful with fires and fireworks during this time and the entirety of the summer months, when drought conditions are most probable.

Exploding fireworks, such as firecrackers, m-70s, bottle rockets and roman candles, cause the most fireworks-related wildfires, according to Wisconsin DNR.

While sparklers and fountains are not defined as fireworks per state law, they can pose a significant fire threat, particularly near grassy areas in hot and dry weather.

A citation for illegal fireworks in a state park or forest can cost up to $200.50. Violators, or parents of violators, could be responsible for the total costs of extinguishing a fire and up to twice the cost of damages, says Wisconsin DNR.

Wisconsin DNR recommends going over the following list before using any kind of fire in the outdoors; know the daily fire danger level, obtain the proper permits, choose a safe area free of flammable materials, have water and tools nearby and make sure fireworks are entirely out and cold before leaving.

More information about preventing wildfires from fireworks and other wildfire safety tips is available on the DNR’s website.

For more about where you can enjoy firework shows around your area, here is a list of local firework celebrations, as well as other ways to keep safe during 4th of July celebrations.

