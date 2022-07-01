Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion
Local residents address the difficulties of finding affordable and accessible housing in Eau...
The search for affordable housing in Eau Claire
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (7/1/22)
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Suspect in cyclist's death arrested in Costa Rica
Travel will be up for the holiday weekend amid concerns airlines won't be able to handle it.
Millions of Americans traveling July 4 weekend