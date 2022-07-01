Advertisement

3-year-old dies in Milwaukee after accidentally shooting himself

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a three-year-old believed to have accidentally shot himself early Friday morning.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-year-old in Milwaukee died early Friday morning after apparently getting a hold of a gun and accidentally firing it, the police department reported.

According to a statement, emergency crews responded to the home in the 1100 block of N. 20th Street shortly before 5 a.m. and rushed the boy to the hospital where he later died.

Milwaukee police noted a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting and investigators plan to refer charges to the Milwaukee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

The police department’s statement did not indicate how the boy got ahold of the gun. However, it did end with a reminder from authorities to keep all firearms locked up and out of the reach of children.

They also encouraged any gunowner who do not have a gun lock to call their local Milwaukee police district to see if they can get a free one.

