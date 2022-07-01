Advertisement

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city.

Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.

The vandalism includes graffiti on the doors as well as the sidewalks. An additional church in Chippewa County was also vandalized.

Police are working on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Boie at the CFPD at 715-720-418.

