Law enforcement reminding people not to drink and drive this weekend

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Area law enforcement agencies are reminding people not to drink and drive this holiday weekend.

The Eau Claire Police Department says officers see some of the highest rates of drunk driving for the year during the Fourth of July weekend. Statistics from ECPD show the amount of OWIs double from an average of three, to six on July fourth.

Officers say last year was a record-setting year for the number of OWI’s in the City of Eau Claire.

“97% of those OWI for all time result in an arrest. Therefore, it’s really not worth it for yourself or others around you,” Abi Jurrens, Crime Analyst, said.

Officers say to be extra careful if you are driving late at night. Most OWIs happen between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

