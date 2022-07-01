Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks sign AJ Green to a two-way contract

(Credit: NBA)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AJ Green has agreed to a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks this Friday morning.

Green is a 6′4″, 190-pound guard who is coming out of Northern Iowa. While there, he averaged 18.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his final season, according to the Bucks. This got him the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

In addition to this, he led the conference in threes and free throws with a shooting percentage of 41% from the field and 38.8% from three, say the Bucks. He was also a two-time First Team All-MVC selection (2022, 2020), the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is given to the top mid-major player in Division I.

This two-way contract will allow him to play for both the Bucks and the G-league affiliate, Wisconsin Herd.

