Advertisement

Minnesota poultry exhibition ban released

FILE - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban,...
FILE - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban, beginning today. The ban previously included all poultry events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed. (Source: WECT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban, beginning today.

Animal health officials had originally put the ban in effect April and extended it twice to reduce the potential risks of spreading Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The ban included all poultry events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed.

“We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota,” said Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Glaser. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation from everyone affected as we temporarily restricted these events to address the HPAI outbreak in our state.”

While there haven’t been any new HPAI detections in Minnesota’s domestic poultry for the past month, there are still occasional detections of HPAI in wild birds, which means the virus is still in the environment and poses a risk to bird owners.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside...
Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic...
4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County
DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

Latest News

Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
Book will not be part of any curriculum at CFAUSD
SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/1/22)
Monkeypox Gfx
Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox found in Dane Co.
CORBA hosted its first annual 'Clear Water Classic' Friday night. A go at your own pace photo...
Inaugural Clear Water Classic held in Eau Claire