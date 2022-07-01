Advertisement

No one hurt in fire Thursday in Town of Wheaton

The fire was put out before it could spread to other buildings, according to Wheaton Fire & Rescue.
A structure fire on June 30, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, Wis.
A structure fire on June 30, 2022 in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, Wis.(Wheaton Fire & Rescue)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings.

In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.

A dozen crew members responded to the fire. No one was reported to have been hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire was a recreational fire that was burning nearby, which spread to the wood debris, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
CFAUSD votes to remove book from curriculum
After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside...
Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out
Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion

Latest News

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a three-year-old believed to have...
3-year-old dies in Milwaukee after accidentally shooting himself
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (7/1/22)
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Luther Lakeside Apartments To Close
Luther Lakeside Apartments To Close (6/30/22)