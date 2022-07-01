Protecting yourself from ticks this summer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With summer in full swing, it’s always smart to be on the lookout for ticks.

Health experts say ticks are most active from May to Nov. According to the CDC, Lyme disease is the most common disease in the country and insects like ticks can transmit it. If you do have a tick on you, it’s best to use a fine tipped tweezers to remove it.

One microbiologist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says you can take simple steps to protect yourself.

“When people are outdoors trying to wear light colored clothing, long sleeve long pants, tucking your pants into your socks, is also a good prevention measure to prevent ticks from getting on you,” Tristin Faust, Microbiologist, said.

If you are bitten by a tick and start to experience symptoms, health experts say to reach out to your primary care provider.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.