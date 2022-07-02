Buffalo County Humane Association hosts microchip clinic

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - In preparation for the 4th of July weekend, the Buffalo County Humane Association hosted a microchip clinic on Saturday for cats and dogs.

Kristen Gregerson, Buffalo County Humane Association Adoption Coordinator, said the 4th of July is a tough time for animals, as they often get scared and run away because of loud noises from fireworks.

Gregerson said microchips are a universal way for animals to be identified if they become lost. If an animal is found with a microchip, it will be scanned, providing the owner’s contact information.

“Most of the animals that come in here don’t have microchips, which means that we have no way to call their owners,” Gregerson said. “Make sure that your pet has a collar with their tags that has your phone number on it. That’ll get them back to you faster, and then the microchip is kind of like the backup plan.”

If you missed the microchip event, Gregerson said microchip implantations are available most Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. if you call in advance at 715-760-6150. Additional information for the Buffalo County Humane Association can be found on its website.

