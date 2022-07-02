Advertisement

Buffalo County Humane Association hosts microchip clinic

With many animals getting lost over the 4th of July, the Buffalo County Humane Association...
With many animals getting lost over the 4th of July, the Buffalo County Humane Association hosted a microchip clinic to help identify lost animals.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - In preparation for the 4th of July weekend, the Buffalo County Humane Association hosted a microchip clinic on Saturday for cats and dogs.

Kristen Gregerson, Buffalo County Humane Association Adoption Coordinator, said the 4th of July is a tough time for animals, as they often get scared and run away because of loud noises from fireworks.

Gregerson said microchips are a universal way for animals to be identified if they become lost. If an animal is found with a microchip, it will be scanned, providing the owner’s contact information.

“Most of the animals that come in here don’t have microchips, which means that we have no way to call their owners,” Gregerson said. “Make sure that your pet has a collar with their tags that has your phone number on it. That’ll get them back to you faster, and then the microchip is kind of like the backup plan.”

If you missed the microchip event, Gregerson said microchip implantations are available most Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. if you call in advance at 715-760-6150. Additional information for the Buffalo County Humane Association can be found on its website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside...
Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out
DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic...
4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism

Latest News

A man fell below the observation area at Grandad Bluff Park Friday evening.
La Crosse Fire Department rescues fallen hiker on Grandad Bluff
Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
Book will not be part of any curriculum at CFAUSD
SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/1/22)