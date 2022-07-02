Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill in Fall Creek to reopen July 19

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A business destroyed by a fire more than a year ago is set to reopen later this month.

Chicken Chaser’s Bar and Grill in the Village of Fall Creek burned down on June 1, 2021. The bar and grill is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 19.

The owners made the announcement Friday, July 1 in a Facebook post saying the hope is that Chicken Chaser’s will be enjoyed for another 150 years.

