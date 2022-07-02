Advertisement

Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill in Fall Creek to reopen July 19

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A business destroyed by a fire more than a year ago is set to reopen later this month.

Chicken Chaser’s Bar and Grill in the Village of Fall Creek burned down on June 1, 2021. The bar and grill is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 19.

The owners made the announcement Friday, July 1 in a Facebook post saying the hope is that Chicken Chaser’s will be enjoyed for another 150 years.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside...
Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out
Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion

Latest News

Cities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events this holiday weekend.
A look at July 4th events in the Chippewa Valley
Fouth Of July Events
July 4th Weekend Events (7/1/22)
First Annual Clear Water Classic
First Annual Clear Water Classic (7/1/22)
According to the CDC, Lyme disease is the most common disease in the country and insects like...
Protecting yourself from ticks this summer