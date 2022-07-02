Advertisement

Inaugural Clear Water Classic held in Eau Claire

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Chippewa Valley event was held for the first time Friday evening.

The Clear Water Classic was created as a way for bikers to come together the night before the Red Flint Firecracker Race. It’s an at your own pace bike ride photo scavenger hunt of Eau Claire landmarks throughout the city.

Organizers wanted a ride that would help bikers get to know the places and people of the Chippewa Valley.

The free activity, featured eight spots including the Hank Aaron Statue at Carson Park and breweries Modicum and The Growler Guys. A food truck and drinks were also available at Lowe’s Creek-- the starting and ending point of the ride.

The host CORBA, a Chippewa Valley volunteer based organization, says part of its mission is to create opportunities like this for mountain bikers in the area.

“[CORBA is] the Chippewa Off Road Bicycling Association,” said Walt Ostrander, the organization’s secretary “We do things like partner with the county to help build and maintain trail systems like these out at Lowes Creek. We have trails in four different counties in the state, so it’s a pretty expansive trail system overall, but it’s a volunteer led, volunteer driven organization. Anybody can join and become a member. So we’re really just about promoting recreation and trails for all.”

They plan to bring the ride back next year with live music, more stops, and prizes for making it to all of them. To learn more about CORBA and their future events, click here.

